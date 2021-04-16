Chelsea are ready to go all-in on 17 year old starlet in a huge £100m transfer this summer

Of course there’s a risk when buying young players if they may not live up to their potential, but Jude Bellingham is a totally different case.

He’s still only 17 so you would tend to assume that he still needs to develop a lot further, but that just makes him an even better prospect because he’s already bossing it in the Champions League and he looks like a leader too.

Borussia Dortmund have always been a selling club if the price is right, and Eurosport have reported that Chelsea are going to push the boat out to sign Bellingham this summer.

Obviously he’s not going to come cheap and a reported price tag of £100m will raise plenty of eyebrows, but he’s already edging towards becoming the complete midfielder and that would still represent value if he goes on to become one of the best midfielders in the world for 10-15 years.

Chelsea’s midfield is currently filled with tidy passers of the ball who could be considered as good all-rounders, but they don’t have anyone with the quality like Bellingham to really take hold of a game and dominate from the centre of the park.

It’s suggested that he is happy and settled in Germany just now so it’s unlikely that he’s going to force a transfer, while it could even do him good to settle and develop rather than making another huge move at such a young age.

You also have to wonder if his future could be tied to the constant speculation surrounding Haaland and Sancho as Dortmund won’t want to dismantle their team in one summer, but it seems safe to assume that Bellingham will now regularly be linked with huge-money moves back to England.

There are also suggestions that Birmingham City have a hefty sell-on clause from their agreement to sell him last summer, so this is also worth watching from their point of view.