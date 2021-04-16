Chelsea star fighting for future as club eye Aguero and Haaland

Chelsea striker Timo Werner is reportedly fighting for his Stamford Bridge future as the club up their interest in both Sergio Aguero and Erling Haaland.

Despite spending upwards of £200m during last summer’s transfer window, Chelsea are set to splash the cash once again.

Following the sacking of former manager Frank Lampard, Thomas Tuchel’s arrival has signalled a positive change, both in the player’s form and also in the side’s results.

However, despite the rejuvenating nature of Kai Havertz and co. one player still struggling to adapt to life in England’s big-time is forward Werner.

Having not scored in the Premier League since mid-February, according to the Evening Standard, the German striker now faces an anxious summer.

It has been claimed that the Blues’ hierarchy is set to meet to discuss what is required in order to lift the Premier League title next season – a top-tier striker is rumoured to be top of the agenda.

Borussia Dortmund’s Haaland and Manchester City’s Aguero sit top of Chelsea’s wish-list – and with uncertainty surrounding Tammy Abraham’s long-term future and Olivier Giroud’s contract expiring, Chelsea could see yet another very busy summer.