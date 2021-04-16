Crystal Palace hoping to beat Celtic to highly-rated manager in time for next season

Crystal Palace are reportedly busy looking for Roy Hodgson’s long-term successor and ex-Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is one of three names on the club’s wish list.

Although it is undeniable that Hodgson has done an excellent job of keeping the Eagles in the Premier League for the last four seasons, it is now becoming increasingly more likely that this campaign, will be the 73-year-old’s last.

According to a recent report from Football Insider, chairman Steve Parish is keen to tweak the club’s identity and wants them to play more ‘expansive’ and ‘attractive’ football.

It has been claimed that the two other candidates, alongside Howe, to take over from veteran tactician Hodgson are Burnley’s Sean Dyche and former Chelsea gaffer Frank Lampard.

Interestingly though, Howe is believed to have recently verbally agreed to become Celtic’s new manager following a meeting last week.

However, Football Insider claims that the highly-rated Englishman is now having second thoughts and could very well see his next appointment back in the Premier League – this time with Crystal Palace.