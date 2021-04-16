Former West Ham defender Pablo Zabaleta has revealed that he could try and tempt Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero to join the Hammers.

It was confirmed by the club earlier this year that prolific forward Aguero would depart once the season comes to an end.

Having spent 10 years leading Man City’s line, Aguero’s on-field contributions will never be underestimated.

Racking up an eye-watering 257 goals in 385 matches, in all competitions, Aguero, who is best known for his final day title-winning goal against QPR in the 2012-13 season, will forever be one of the club’s biggest stars.

However, despite the news that Aguero will be looking for a new club in the coming months, it is still unknown who the 32-year-old will opt to join next.

Speaking recently on the All to Play For podcast, Zabaleta revealed that he’s spoken to Aguero in the past about life in London and has hinted he could try and tempt the striker once more.

When the podcast’s host Tom Davies suggested Aguero could be an ideal option for David Moyes, Zabaleta said: “He knows that! I met him a couple of times when I was at West Ham and I enjoyed the life in London so much.

“Maybe, if I speak to Sergio again! Maybe West Ham can make the Champions League this season the way they’re playing.”