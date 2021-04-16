Great news for Real Madrid fans with major signing already agreed and announcement to come in the summer

Everybody expects that David Alaba will be leaving Bayern Munich in the summer, but it doesn’t really do him any favours if his next move is announced just now.

He’s still a key part of the Bayern Munich side so the last thing he needs is any questions about his commitment to the cause, so preventing that announcement does help to prevent that.

Real Madrid love a big-name signing and they do need to strengthen at left back and in the centre of their defence, so there is some good news for the fans from a recent Marca report.

They claim that Real have already agreed terms with him and the deal is actually done, but they’ve agreed to wait until the summer to officially confirm it.

It’s not clear where he’s actually going to play yet – Ferland Mendy has started to prove himself at full back and there’s a feeling that Alaba would prefer a move inside, but that could also hasten the departure of Sergio Ramos if he’s going to be a centre-back.

It sounds like a promising summer awaits for Real as the report also claims that more signings are expected, while Alaba won’t require a fee so that should free them up to make at least one more major move.