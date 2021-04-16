Major blow for Chelsea ahead of Man City clash as two key players officially ruled out through injury

Chelsea’s season may not have gone to plan in the league, but they still have a great chance of seeing success in the Champions League and the FA Cup.

Man City are the most formidable opponent in England just now but their recent loss against Leeds will put some doubt in their mind, and it will be fascinating to see if Tuchel can get the better of Guardiola tomorrow.

One recurring theme in Chelsea’s season has been injury issues to key players, and it looks like two more are going to be missing for the clash tomorrow:

Andreas Christensen is also out of the game. #FACup — Adam Newson (@AdamNewson) April 16, 2021

Christensen has often been seen as little more than a rotation option but he’s been one of the major successes under Tuchel since he came in, so there’s no doubt that it’s a major blow to the defence.

Kovacic is another one who would surely be starting the game if he was fit so he’s another loss to the team, although there are similar options in the midfield to cover for him.

The winner of this will be the automatic favourites for the cup as it will be Leicester or Southampton in the final, so a win tomorrow will be huge for Tuchel if Chelsea can pull it off.