Man United handed boost as summer target’s release clause reported

Manchester United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Andre Silva.

Since rejoining Eintracht last summer following his loan spell with AC Milan, the talented striker has been in remarkable form.

After featuring in 29 matches, so far this season, Silva has already racked up a monumental 24 goals and nine assists, in all competitions.

The striker’s incredible purple patch has seen him linked with a big move, particularly to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United.

Although the Red Devils’ interest, at this stage, is relatively unknown, it wouldn’t be such a stretch to imagine they’re taking a close look at the Portuguese forward, especially with how uncertain their current striker’s futures are.

Edinson Cavani’s Old Trafford future remains up in the air and backup striker Anthony Martial hasn’t had his shooting boots on for quite some time – the club could very well turn their attention to a new striker once the summer window opens.

It was previously speculated how much Silva may be available for – according to a recent report from Sport1 chief reporter Patrick Berger, the prolific marksman has a minimum release clause of just £26m (€30m).