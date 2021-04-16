Man United have identified their number one target this summer as world-class star becomes available

Ideally a new signing will be someone who the club has watched for years before pulling the trigger on a move, but there will be situations where a top-quality player suddenly becomes available.

There has been a bit of chatter about Raphael Varane moving on from Real Madrid this summer, but it did seem unlikely when you consider that Sergio Ramos’ future isn’t clear either.

It’s far from ideal if both of your starting centre backs leave in the same transfer window, but it now looks like a genuine possibility as the reports claim that Varane could be available and he’s now Man United’s number one target for their defence:

Yes, they are. Once #MUFC realised that a move could be possible, he became their no. 1 centre-back target. https://t.co/HJbLAVYdkD — Constantin Eckner (@cc_eckner) April 16, 2021

He’s due to turn 28 later in the month so he’s still in his prime years as a player, while he really is the complete defender and he has the pace and ability to read the game that will make up for Harry Maguire’s lack of speed in that partnership.

His price tag could also be reasonable if Real need to cash in on him this summer, but it also suggests they might do all they can to keep Ramos around to ensure some kind of continuity.