Marcelo Bielsa hails Leeds United star who has never had bad game

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has named defender Diego Llorente as a player who he’s never seen play badly.

Llorente, 27, joined Leeds United during last summer’s transfer window after making the switch from La Liga side Real Sociedad in a deal worth £18m.

Despite arriving at Elland Road in time for the current 2020-21 season, the commanding defender, who has been plagued by injuries, has featured in just nine Premier League matches.

In fact, such has been the Spaniard’s bad luck with injuries, Llorente has missed 19 matches, in all competitions after two groin injuries as well as pulling his hamstring has seen him sidelined for the most part of this season.

However, despite the defender’s recent bad luck, his manager still holds him in high regard.

“[He has] played well,” Bielsa told Leeds Live. “No bad games. Performance level improved every time we play. Started playing well and playing better. Like Koch, in the first part, high points.”

Undoubtedly the signing of Llorente was a shrewd piece of business and very typical of Leeds United’s impressive recruitment.

Currently sitting 10th place in the league table, level on points with Arsenal, with Llorente now back and fully fit, the Whites will be hoping their commanding defender can contribute next Monday when they meet champions, Liverpool.