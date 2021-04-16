Mark Lawrenson gives surprise prediction for Newcastle United vs West Ham

Footballing pundit Mark Lawrenson has surprisingly predicted that relegation-threatened Newcastle United will beat David Moyes’ West Ham on the weekend.

Both sides are experiencing hugely contrasting campaigns. Newcastle United are precariously flirting with the possibility of spending next season in the Championship, whereas, Moyes’ high-flying Hammers look to be within touching distance of a shock top-four finish.

With the teams set to clash on the weekend in a match that, for very different reasons, will have huge implications for both sides, Lawrenson is backing the underdog.

Writing in his BBC Sport column, the pundit has predicted Steve Bruce’s Magpies will turn up against the Hammers and cause the upset of the weekend.

“I’m going for a bit of an upset here, partly because I think Newcastle usually pick up points in bursts and also because they also have Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson to come into their starting XI,” he wrote.

“West Ham have developed a bit of a habit recently of going 3-0 up and being pegged back, but they held on to beat Leicester last week and will hang on to fourth place for a while longer.

“I am going for the Hammers to lose this time but I am sure they won’t mind – I also thought they would be beaten by the Foxes and, before then Wolves, and I was wrong on both occasions.”

The exciting match is scheduled to kick-off at 12.30pm (UK time) on Saturday afternoon and will be played at the Magpies’ home ground, St. James’ Park.