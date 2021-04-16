Meeting planned: Man United to discuss free transfer for three-time Champions League winner

There’s usually some kind of red flag if a player is set to be released by an elite club, but Lucas Vazquez could be an interesting option for a few teams this summer.

There may be a running joke in Madrid that he’s Zidane’s son when you look at the amount of games he’s played despite an apparent lack of talent compared to his teammates, but it’s really just that he’s a dependable and hard working player.

Our colleagues at Stretty News have indicated that Man United have plans to sit down with his agent to discuss a deal, and it could make a lot of sense.

He can play anywhere on the right hand side so he could be a more attacking alternative to Wan-Bissaka, while you can also see Solskjaer trusting him to play in the biggest games.

United tend to play for a draw when they play the best teams in the league so Vazquez would help with that plan as the right sided midfielder in that formation, while he also comes with a ton of experience.

He’s won the Champions League three times with Real Madrid so he does bring something new to the dressing room in that regard, and it’s a signing that could work out well.

It might not be a move that gets anyone overly excited, but experience, depth and quality is always an important thing to have, while it looks like he fancies a new challenge so he’ll also be determined to prove himself.