Photo: Iron Maiden and West Ham team up to release a new away kit and training range

West Ham FC
Posted by

It’s hard to get excited about most kit releases as clubs do about six per season nowadays, but this is one collaboration that will attract some interest.

Iron Maiden do have a connection to West Ham as Steve Harris is believed to be a fan and he does tend to have a club logo on his guitar, so he must be delighted to see the band’s name across a new away shirt after this release:

It’s not clear if this will actually be worn in a game, but the away shirt does actually look pretty good.

