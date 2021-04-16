Photo: Mikel Arteta set for Ibrox return as Rangers line up pre-season friendly with Arsenal

Most pre-season friendlies are dull affairs that are designed to build match fitness and not much else, but this one looks like it could be tastier than usual:

There’s no animosity between the clubs, but this will see Mikel Arteta return to Ibrox where he enjoyed a productive spell as a player, while Rangers will be keen to put on a show here to demonstrate that they can hang with the better teams from down south.

Hopefully restrictions will be lifted to allow a decent crowd to attend as well, as that could make it a genuinely interesting spectacle.