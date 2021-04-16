Photo: Touching moment from Arsenal stars Lacazette and Pepe as they re-create Aubameyang’s logo in celebration last night

There had been talk that Aubameyang was struggling to make Arsenal’s game against Slavia Prague last night, but it’s since emerged that he contracted malaria so he’s struggling more than first thought.

His teammates managed to make up for his absence last night as they crushed Slavia Prague, and there was even time for Lacazette and Pepe to send a message of support as they recreated the striker’s logo with their celebration after the fourth goal: