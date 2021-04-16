Roma’s Chris Smalling held at gunpoint during shock robbery as new details emerge

AS Roma and former Manchester United defender Chris Smalling, along with his family, were held at gunpoint during a shocking armed robbery at their home in Italy on Friday morning.

The shocking news hit headlines on Friday morning after reports in Italy suggested the Englishman was robbed by three armed men.

According to Italian news agency ‘Ansa’ (as relayed by Sky Sports), the three men who are alleged to have broken into the defender’s home gained access by removing a window grafting.

It has been claimed that the suspects then held Smalling and his family at gunpoint in order to gain access to the player’s safe.

Upon gaining entry to the locked safe, the suspects are believed to have stolen three Rolex watches, other items of jewellery and €300 in cash.

Reports in Italy confirm that the country’s police force is currently reviewing CCTV footage in order to try and identify the three suspects.

AS Roma and the player have yet to comment.

Italy has seen several high profile robberies in recent months. It was only last November that the house of AS Roma coach Paulo Fonseca was broken into and valuables stolen.

Lazio striker Joaquin Correa has also seen his home burgled within the last 12-months.

Everyone at CaughtOffside wishes Smalling and his family the very best during what is undoubtedly a terrible time.