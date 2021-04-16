Solskjaer confirms Man United ace is close to injury return but covid test could delay things

Eric Bailly has been pushing for a chance to cement himself back into the Man United team, so it was sod’s law when he was injured for the game last night when Harry Maguire was suspended.

Axel Tuanzebe came into the line-up instead and he looked pretty impressive, so it could be interesting to see what United do with Bailly in the summer.

His contract is up and it may be tough to tie him down to a new deal if he’s not going to play regularly, but Solskjaer addressed that and the injury in his press conference:

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on #MUFC defender Eric Bailly following reports about his future/happiness: “Eric has played well when he’s played. I know there’s been speculation. We’re talking to him about his contract so I don’t see any issues, really” — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) April 16, 2021

Hopefully that covid test does come back as negative otherwise that could be a real setback for him, while it does sound like he could be in contention to play this weekend.

The update on the contract talks further suggest that the club don’t see any issues with getting him to sign that extension, but it could still depend on his playing time over the next few weeks.