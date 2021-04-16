Spurs, PSG and Inter Milan chasing £21m rated part-owned Barcelona star

This is a complicated one – A host of top European clubs are reportedly keen to sign Barcelona defender Emerson.

That’s according to Estadio Deportivo, who claim Spurs have joined PSG and Inter Milan in the race to sign the highly-rated Brazilian.

However, where it gets slightly unusual is that the player is part-owned, by both Barcelona and Real Betis – therefore, any sale would see the profits split.

The original deal was viewed as a financial operation between the two Spanish sides with Real Betis agreeing to pay half of the player’s transfer fee so they could recoup a sell-on percentage further down the line.

Estadio Deportivo claims that Barcelona owns 50% of the player but do retain the option to increase that to 80% if they decide to.

Emerson is currently playing for Real Betis and it has been claimed they’d love to keep him, however, given their poor financial position, the club would find it ‘impossible’.

Barcelona, on the other hand, want him moved on and are keen to do a deal worth £21m.

Spurs, PSG and Inter Milan are all rumoured to be in the mix in time for the summer transfer window.

Emerson has featured in 30 matches, so far this season, scoring twice along the way.