Thomas Tuchel hopes Chelsea can complete huge transfer this summer despite star holding advanced talks with Man United

Top quality defenders are in short supply in the modern game, so there’s always going to be a fight for their signature as soon as somebody becomes available.

There’s no doubt that Raphael Varane would be a huge signing for someone this summer if he does leave Real Madrid, and it’s no surprise to see that there’s plenty of interest.

He’s a top class defender who’s in his prime years, and reports from Spain had indicated that he was in advanced talks with Man United after he made it clear that he won’t be extending his stay at the Bernabeu:

United need to find a top quality defender to take their defence to the next level so Varane would be perfect for that, but Chelsea could also do with a long-term successor to Thiago Silva in their defence too:

The wording of that tweet from Falk does make it sound like United are still seen as the main contenders to sign him, so Chelsea may need to get a move on.

It’s also worth pointing out that this summer is significant as it’s Real’s last chance to cash in on him before he can leave for free next summer, so it does now look like he could be on his way at the end of the season.

