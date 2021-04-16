Video: Great clip as Chelsea star Kai Havertz reacts to Tuchel’s “play harder” shout by THUNDERING into a Porto player

If you’ve ever sat behind a manager at a game then you’ll know that managers tend to just shout and scream nonsense at the players who don’t really pay much attention.

It’s harder for them to ignore those shouts now because there’s no crowd noise to hide them, and this is a wonderful moment from Chelsea’s recent game:

In many ways it’s a needless foul from Havertz, but at least it sets the tone for everyone else and it also shows that Tuchel can get a message through to the players.