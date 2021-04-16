Video: Lovely moment from Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott as he scores for Blackburn and dedicates his celebration to the Hillsborough victims

There will hopefully be memorials and tributes to the Hillsborough victims from all teams this weekend, but it’s always going to have a greater meaning to those connected with Liverpool Football Club.

One of their outstanding young players Harvey Elliott is enjoying a productive loan spell with Blackburn, and he took the moment to pay tribute to the 96 as he took his shirt off to unveil a message of support:

After scoring for Blackburn tonight, #LFC loanee Harvey Elliott paid tribute to the 96 victims of the Hillsborough disaster. pic.twitter.com/CBVNj9uIWg — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 16, 2021

It was also a winning goal that should shut down any fears of relegation for Blackburn too, so it’s a big moment in the young man’s career.