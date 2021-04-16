(Video) Mikel Arteta gives positive update on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided fans with a positive update after striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang recently fell ill with malaria.
Aubameyang was absent for his side’s second-leg Europa League quarter-final against Slavia Prague on Thursday night after confirming he was in hospital.
The striker’s initial update was of course worrying – however, despite contracting malaria while on international recently with Gabon, the striker claims to be well on the road to recovery now.
Speaking after his side’s 4-0 win over Slavia Prague, Arteta, too, has provided a positive update and has revealed that he doesn’t expect his star man to be sidelined for too long.