Video: Paul Pogba issues scathing review of Mourinho highlighting key difference between ex-United boss and Solskjaer

Paul Pogba’s Manchester United career has been up and down since a fairytale return to his former club, though he appears to be finding his feet under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Frenchman was full of praise for the Norwegian’s managing style, emphasising the differences between the incumbent Old Trafford boss and Jose Mourinho.

Never one to shy away from controversy himself, the Portuguese enjoyed a mixed bag of success and failures in Manchester, helping the side secure the Europa League trophy and EFL Cup in his maiden season.

In typical fashion for the 58-year-old, however, fractures quickly began to appear in the squad, with the likes of Luke Shaw and Pogba shunted to the side.

"Maybe Ole wouldn't pick them, but it's not like he puts them on the side like they don't exist anymore. That's the difference between Mourinho and Ole."

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports