Video: Spurs star Ndombele produces an OUTSTANDING overreaction to a stray arm vs Everton

There was a point this evening where it appeared that we may all need to pray for Tanguy Ndombele as he went down after a brutal attack against Everton, but thankfully he appears to have made a miraculous recovery.

This kind of selling could land him a future role in the WWE, but it’s just an outstanding piece of work as he goes down in the most comical fashion after a flailing arm gets him around the neck area:

Pictures from The Premier League

Amazingly there was no card given for such a brutal assault, while the embarrassing episode is crowned off by the bloodcurdling scream that he lets out as he goes down.