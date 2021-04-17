Arsenal injury news: One star could return to training next week while another is still 4 weeks away from fitness

Arsenal don’t have a squad that’s completely loaded with depth in various positions, so they really need their star players to stay fit if they want to push for a top four place next year.

They’re currently struggling with various injuries and Aubameyang has malaria which is also worrying, but at least there appears to be a rough timescale for Odegaard and Tierney coming back:

Odegaard not available tomorrow, but could be back in light training next week. Aubameyang still out obviously. Tierney now stated as being 3-4 weeks away from full training. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) April 17, 2021

The only issue with Tierney has been injuries in his career as he keeps picking up knocks that disrupt his momentum, but this is also great news for his hopes of playing at the Euros this summer if he is able to return that quickly.

Obviously it’s a blow for Odegaard to be missing tomorrow but that also sounds like he should be back pretty quickly, so that will give the team a boost as they try to win the Europa League.

The players who played during the week against Slavia were brilliant and there will be a hope that they can produce another win against Fulham tomorrow, but both Odegaard and Tierney should go straight back into the lineup when they are fit again.