Arsenal listed in the running to sign French teen sensation this summer

Arsenal are in the running to sign Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, according to Spanish publication Marca.

Camavinga, 18, is considered one of France’s most promising young players, which in itself, considering the vast amount of talent they have at their disposal, is an achievement.

As Marca report, the midfielder has opted against extending his contract with Rennes, which is due to expire in the summer of 2022.

That all but confirms that he’ll be on the move this summer, with Rennes unable to financially justify watching a talent of his calibre walk out the door without getting a penny for him.

It also gives any interested parties a better shot at signing him for a more affordable price, which unsurprisingly, has attracted the wheeler dealers of the Premier League – Arsenal.

Marca list Arsenal as one team in the race to sign Camavinga, who could potentially be pursued if Martin Odegaard decided not to stick around at the Emirates beyond this season.

Of course, Mikel Arteta’s men would face tough competition in the race to sign him, but he may well see the move as the perfect stepping stone, both to play at a high level and continue his development.