Aston Villa and Crystal Palace both want to sign out-of-favour Chelsea midfielder

According to recent reports, Premier League duo Aston Villa and Crystal Palace want to sign Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Since rising through the Blues’ youth ranks, Loftus-Cheek has struggled to nail down a place in the Londoner’s first-team plans.

Currently out on loan at Fulham, Loftus-Cheek, unlike his temporary employers, is set to remain in the Premier League next season.

However, according to a recent report from TEAMtalk, the English midfielder is set to move on permanently.

It has been claimed that Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are both in the mix for the Englishman’s signature.

Despite the strong interest being shown in him though, TEAMtalk notes that the player’s preference is to return to Chelsea in an attempt to finally cement his place in the first team.

However, the Blues’ hierarchy is believed to have other ideas as they do not view their on-loan midfielder as a squad member and will therefore look to offload in the coming months.