Aston Villa line up offers for two Chelsea midfielders this summer

Aston Villa only just escaped from relegation last season, so it’s positive to see that they’ve now kicked on and look like establishing themselves as a Premier League side again.

A lot of that has been down to the magnificent play of Jack Grealish and it’s still not clear if he’ll move on this summer, but it’s still important to strengthen the rest of the squad to ensure relegation isn’t a possibility again.

Recent reports suggest they could look to raid Chelsea this summer, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek being lined up as a target alongside Ross Barkley who is already on loan at the club.

Birmingham Live has indicated that the move for Barkley could be difficult due to a potential £40m asking price, but his recent form hasn’t been quite as good so that could actually play into Villa’s hands if it reduces the fee.

The link to Loftus-Cheek comes from Teamtalk as it sounds like Chelsea are willing to let him go in the summer, while Fulham look likely to get relegated and that takes them out of the race to sign him.

Crystal Palace are also credited with an interest so there will be competition for him, but he still looks like he could be a top-level midfielder if he’s able to stay fit.

The transfer fee and wages may be a concern but if Chelsea want to sell both then they may not cost too much, and if they are both playing well then they do improve most teams in the league so it could be solid business form Villa.