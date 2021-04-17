In an interview with German publication Bild, rumoured Liverpool transfer target Ibrahima Konate has admitted that neither himself or his agents have received a ‘call’ from the Reds regarding a deal.

Bild explicitly questioned the ace on the recent rumours from the Athletic that suggested Liverpool were close to finalising a deal for the RB Leipzig ace who holds a €40m release clause.

The 21-year-old centre-back reiterated that his deal runs until the summer of 2023 and insisted that ‘contracts are there to fulfil them’ – hinting that he doesn’t want to leave anytime soon.

Konate then stated that neither himself or his agents have received a ‘call’ from Jurgen Klopp’s side, before adding that he has ‘big goals’ with Leipzig, as well as the France Under-21s in the short term.

Klopp and Co. are clearly in the market for centre-back reinforcements due to the drastic impact that serious injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have had on their season.

Here is what Konate had to say on the transfer links:

“I have a contract until 2023. And contracts are there to fulfil them.”

“There are often rumours in football and many believe them immediately. I or my agents did not get a call from Liverpool.”

“I also have big goals with RB Leipzig: These are currently the best possible result in the Bundesliga, reaching the cup final and the U21 European Championship with France.”

They secured some much-needed help in the January transfer window with a loan for another Bundesliga talent in Ozan Kabak, but perhaps they’re looking to make a bigger splash in the summer.

Konate has developed into one of the most promising central defenders within his age group since joining Leipzig in the summer of 2017, but the Reds may want to reconsider a move for the humble ace.

The Parisian has unfortunately dealt with plenty of injury troubles in his short career to date, he’s still extremely talented, but given what Liverpool have dealt with this season he may be a risky option.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano offered an update on the Reds’ chase for the ace earlier as well, reporting that Liverpool are still working on an ‘agreement’, with a five-year contract on the table.

It’s added that the Premier League giants would have to meet Leipzig’s release clause for Konate as well, the Bundesliga outfit are certainly not willing to offer up a discount on their talent at this time.