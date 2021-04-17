David Beckham eager for Inter Miami to play his former club to kick off MLS season

The Major League Soccer season is here, and David Beckham is ready for the second year of ownership.

After taking a backseat during Inter Miami’s inaugural season, Beckham took a hands-on approach this off-season. The former Manchester United star brought in a new club chief and manager. Phil Neville now leads the South Florida squad, as they hope to be more competitive in 2021.

Inter Miami opens up their 2021 season against David Beckham’s former club, the LA Galaxy. Beckham took to social media and revealed his excitement for the weekend matchup between Beckham’s club and one he played for during his time in MLS.

“I have waited ten years for this incredible moment … to see the team that I own play against the team that brought me to the US. I can’t wait to welcome the Los Angeles Galaxy to our beautiful Inter Miami CF home. Sunday,” Beckham said.

It will be interesting to see how improved Inter Miami is with Beckham more involved with a new manager and personal. The ultimate goal for the club is to bring players with name recognition to bring the South Florida residents to the stadium as they grow a supporter base.