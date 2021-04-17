David Moyes on whether injury to Man United star Jesse Lingard is ‘serious’ in initial update after West Ham defeat

West Ham manager David Moyes had alleviated some concern by telling the media that the injury suffered by Manchester United loanee Jesse Lingard doesn’t seem ‘serious’, per the Evening Standard.

Lingard was forced off in the 87th minute of this afternoon’s action-packed 3-2 defeat against Newcastle, which came less than 10 minutes after the attacker offered hope with a well-struck penalty.

The 28-year-old has been phenomenal in his 10 top-flight matches to date since joining the Hammers on loan after a couple of difficult years at United.

Lingard has scored nine times and provided four assists in these Premier League outings, in what has proven to be the best football of the Red Devils academy graduate’s career.

With today’s defeat throwing West Ham’s chances of securing a spot in the Champions League into doubt, it’s good to hear that they have not lost Lingard to a seemingly ‘serious’ injury.

Here is what Moyes had to say on the attacking midfielder’s injury after the match:

“I think it was just cramp, I don’t think it was anything serious.”

Lingard won back his place in the England squad after a lengthy hiatus with his brilliant start to life at the London Stadium, and with the way he’s playing he seems like a lock-in for the squad to play in the Euros.

With initial signs suggesting the blow is just ‘cramp’ and not ‘anything serious’, Lingard has also not suffered a setback that would possibly hinder his transfer plans this summer, whatever they may be…