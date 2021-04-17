Menu

“It’s always worrying” – Spurs star concerned by Harry Kane’s late withdrawal with ankle problem

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Speaking to Sky Sports after Tottenham’s 2-2 draw with Everton, Eric Dier revealed his concerns regarding the potentially injured Harry Kane.

Kane scored both of Spurs’ goals on the night, leapfrogging Jermaine Defoe and Robbie Fowler to move up to 7th on the all-time list, 11 behind Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

MORE: Harry Kane rolls his ankle during Everton vs Spurs with Carabao Cup final and Euros on the horizon

Unfortunately for the superstar striker, his evening was marred by a suspected ankle injury he sustained late in the game, which left him unable to continue.

The images didn’t look good for Harry Kane.

Kane has a lengthy history of ankle problems, so with both the Carabao Cup final and the European Championships in the calendar, both Spurs and England fans will be collectively holding their breath.

More Stories / Latest News
Harry Kane rolls his ankle during Everton vs Spurs with Carabao Cup final and Euros on the horizon
Paul Pogba wants Edinson Cavani to remain another season with Manchester United
David Beckham eager for Inter Miami to play his former club to kick off MLS season

Eric Dier, a centre-back-cum-defensive-midfielder for the both of them, is just as concerned as the rest of us, as he revealed during his post-match interview with Sky Sports.

For everyone’s benefit, let’s dearly hope that Kane sustained no lasting damage against the Toffees. Though, we’re not entirely sure if that outcome is at all realistic.

More Stories Eric Dier Harry Kane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.