Boost for Chelsea as Pep Guardiola confirms star man will start on the bench for FA Cup semi-final

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Chelsea have been given a boost ahead of the FA Cup semi-final this evening, with Pep Guardiola confirming that Ederson will not be starting between the sticks.

Man City are a side who like to rotate players, with Guardiola shuffling his pack throughout the FA Cup campaign to date, and still reaching the semi-final stage. That’s testament to the strength he has within his ranks.

MORE: Pep Guardiola confirms another Man City key figure will miss FA Cup semi-final vs Chelsea

Guardiola is likely to make changes once again against Chelsea this evening, not because it’s an insignificant fixture, but rather through necessity – with Man City still competing across four competitions.

He has already confirmed one selection decision which has been pre-determined, with Guardiola confirming that Zack Steffen will start in goal, with usual number one Ederson on the bench for City.

Jack Steffen deputises for Ederson at Manchester City.

Chelsea fans will understandably see this as a boost to their hopes of beating Man City and reaching the final of the FA Cup, where they would be facing either Leicester City or Southampton.

However, they ought to wait and see whether Thomas Tuchel gives Kepa Arrizabalaga a chance in goal before getting too excited about Steffen’s involvement.

