Tottenham star Harry Kane sets unwanted Premier League record with brace against Everton

By netting two goals against Everton yesterday evening, Tottenham star Harry Kane made Premier League history, not in any sort of positive way.

Kane is one of the greatest goal-scorers the Premier League has ever seen, and at 27-years-old, has a fighting chance of smashing Alan Shearer’s record.

However, it will count for little if Kane is unable to win trophies while at the top of his game. At 27, his greatest accolade is a Champions League runners-up medal.

He deserves better.

With a brace against the Toffees, Kane leapfrogged Jermaine Defoe and Robbie Fowler in the all-time Premier League goal-scoring charts.

While that would usually be cause for celebration, it’s merely reaffirmed that he deserves better than Spurs.

Harry Kane now holds the record for scoring the most Premier League goals without having won the title (164) ? pic.twitter.com/p0MYtFMFxu — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 16, 2021

Unfortunately for Kane, he limped off yesterday with an ankle injury.

He’ll be hoping that it’s nothing serious, else it could scupper his chances of escaping from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this coming summer.