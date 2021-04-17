Leicester ‘interested’ in signing out-of-favour Chelsea star this summer amid harsh recent development says Fabrizio Romano

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has just reported that Leicester City are one the sides ‘interested’ in signing out-of-favour Chelsea star Tammy Abraham this summer.

Romano reports that the Foxes see the 23-year-old striker as one of their ‘targets’ for the next transfer window if the Blues are ‘open’ to selling their academy graduate.

The news comes as Abraham has hit the headlines and sparked mass commentary online as a result of reportedly being snubbed for Chelsea’s squad for the FA Cup semi-final vs Man City, per the Mail.

Abraham has just returned from an ankle injury so it’s unfortunately just a massive pile up of issues for the England international, with the latest decision by Thomas Tuchel perhaps disrespectful and unfair.

Leicester are among the clubs interested in signing Tammy Abraham. He’s one of the targets for #LCFC if Chelsea will open to sell him in the summer – Tammy is out of the squad today. ? #CFC #Leicester — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 17, 2021

It’s interesting to see that Brendan Rodgers is looking to his former employers for another striker, considering that the Foxes have quality options in Jamie Vardy, Ayoze Perez and Kelechi Iheanacho.

One has been their main man and starred up top for years, another a handy big-money signing from Newcastle and the final being the top-flight’s reigning Player of the Month who has just hit a brace.

Leicester sit third in the Premier League table but two consecutive defeats may spark an extended downturn in form that derails their hopes of securing Champions League qualification.

It’s no surprise to see the East Midlands outfit keen on a player of Abraham’s profile given their transfers in recent years, but perhaps the current squad would benefit from being strengthened in other areas.

I’ll also take this opportunity to note that some of the criticism that Abraham receives – which is now seemingly starting to come from Tuchel as well – is pretty unwarranted.

Abraham is only in his second full season with the Blues’ first-team, he may not be good enough in many’s eyes to lead the line if major honours at the target, but he’s also no scrub.

30 goals and 12 assists since he returned from loan with Aston Villa is very respectable, solid even, he’d be a solid option to keep around as a second or third-choice, or a key player for another side.