Lionel Messi sets an utterly ridiculous record as he leads Barcelona to Copa Del Rey glory

We all know that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are going to go down as two of the best players of all time, but it’s sometimes important just to look at their stats and realise how ridiculous some of their records are.

They can’t be compared to normal footballers because of their ability to score goals, but this one tonight is just amazing when you put it into context.

A lot of us will support a team who have the same problem every single summer – they just need a striker who will hit double figures, but players like that are hard to come by.

If a player gets 15-20 goals then we start to look at it as an amazing season, while anyone who can score 30 goals in a campaign is verging on legendary status for that alone.

Lionel Messi has now scored breached the 30 goal mark this season after his double tonight, and that’s now thirteen straight years where that’s been the case:

It’s just ridiculous to think that we probably now take his greatness for granted because he’s made it seem normal, but it’s anything but normal and we may not really realise this until he retires and the next generation are compared to him.