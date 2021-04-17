Liverpool considering offloading star attacker with Barcelona winger eyed as ideal replacement

According to recent reports in Spain, Liverpool are preparing to offload attacker Sadio Mane.

Despite being one of the club’s most influential attackers in recent seasons, a stuttering campaign this time around has seen Mane net just seven times in the Premier League.

Still with two years left on his contract, according to Fichajes.net, the Reds are willing to see the highly-rated attacker depart in the summer.

Although current Premier League champions, it is well documented that Liverpool does not have the deepest squad depth, therefore, should Mane leave, a replacement will be needed.

Fichajes claim that Jurgen Klopp has identified Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele as Mane’s ideal successor.

It has been claimed that Barcelona does not want their French World Cup winner to depart for nothing and with his deal expiring next summer will therefore offer him a new three-year deal.

However, with no renewal confirmed as of yet, should Liverpool qualify for the Champions League next season, the Spanish media believe Dembele could swap Catalan for Merseyside.