Liverpool transfer talks: Reds working on agreement to solve major issue, five-year contract prepared

Fabrizio Romano has taken to Twitter to provide an update on Liverpool’s pursuit of RB Leipzig centre-back Ibrahima Konate.

After the best season for the club in the Premier League era last time around, the Reds now have a fight on their hands to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

While their famous front three has underperformed and underwhelmed, many of their shortfalls can be attributed to defensive frailties. Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez have missed the bulk of the season, while Joel Matip is also completely unable to keep himself fit.

A new centre-back ought to be a top priority for the summer transfer window, and if Fabrizio Romano is to be believed, Ibrahima Konate could be that man, with the journalist claiming that the Reds will be tabling a five-year contract offer for the Frenchman.

Liverpool are still working to reach an agreement with Ibrahima Konaté. He’s one of the ‘top targets’ in the list and #LFC will be offering a five-years contract. Not done or agreed, as of today. RB Leipzig will only sell Konaté if the full release clase will be paid. ? #LFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 17, 2021

Striking a deal with RB Leipzig was always going to be the difficult part, especially with Dayot Upamecano leaving, but Liverpool ought to fancy their chances. Perhaps all they need is a little push from the player, and he’ll find himself at Anfield in no time.