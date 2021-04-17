Newcastle United supporters will be delighted to see these particular comments in relation to Arsenal loanee Joe Willock from Steve Bruce after the side’s action-packed win against West Ham earlier today.

The 21-year-old came off the bench to secure some points for the Magpies once again this afternoon, scoring a brilliant header immediately after coming on to seal a win just when the victory seemed lost.

Steve Bruce told the media after the match that Newcastle would ‘love to keep’ the versatile midfielder up North, adding that Willock is the ‘type of player’ that ‘you’d love to build your club around’.

Bruce’s ‘build your club’ comments certainly hint at an audacious permanent deal for the England Under-21s international rather than another loan spell next season.

Willock has made nine top-flight appearances for the Tyneside outfit, scoring three times, all of which have been key goals for the side that have helped push them away from the relegation zone.

Steve Bruce on Willock: “We would love to keep him here. He is the type of player you’d love to build your club around. Whether we can or not I’m not quite sure.” #nufc — Lee Ryder (@lee_ryder) April 17, 2021

Bruce didn’t wish to get the hopes too high as he rounded off his admission with ‘I’m not quite sure’ as to whether a deal to prise Willock away from his boyhood club would be possible.

The mid-season switch has worked well for Willock so far, and it could get even better, two straight goals off the bench for Newcastle that have won points for the team suggest he should start from now.

Even if a permanent switch cannot be agreed up with both Arsenal and Willock, the midfielder’s certainly raised his stock and will have more options open to him if he decides to leave on loan again next term.