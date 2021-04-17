Man United given green light to complete €40M signing of striker with more goals than Erling Haaland

Eintracht Frankfurt will sell striker Andre Silva to Manchester United this summer, if the fee proposed meets their valuation.

Silva has enjoyed a breakout season at the age of 25, having failed to adapt to life in Europe’s top five leagues after leaving Porto at 21-years-old.

23 goals in 26 Bundesliga appearances is a quite remarkable record, and puts him ahead of Erling Haaland in the Bundesliga top-scorers list.

It’s no surprise to hear a club of Manchester United’s calibre linked after a season so impressive, with the Red Devils in need of a new centre-forward.

As per Bild (via Goal), Man United have a fighting chance of signing him, too, with Frankfurt open to the ideal of selling if the price is right.

The report claims that Silva will be considered available for transfer if Frankfurt receive an offer in the region of €40 million.

Man United can comfortably afford to pay that figure, it’s between Ole Gunnar Solskajaer and Ed Woodward to decide whether they will.