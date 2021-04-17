Manchester United quoted £80m for Leicester City star

Manchester United are reportedly keen to try and sign Leicester City centre-back Wesley Fofana.

Since arriving from Saint-Etienne last summer, Fofana, despite his young age, has gone on to become one of Brendan Rogers’ most reliable defenders.

The Foxes, who currently sit third in the Premier League, will be hoping for a top-four finish and should they achieve that, will owe a huge thanks to the recruitment of Fofana.

Despite being just 20-years-old, the young Frenchman doesn’t look out of the place in the notoriously fast-paced and physical Premier League.

Although Fofana joined Leicester City less than 12-months ago, according to a recent report from Foot Mercato, the 20-year-old is already being eyed by the likes of Manchester United.

It has been claimed that the Foxes are only likely to allow Fofana to leave should a bid within the region of £80m be made.

The Red Devils signed Harry Maguire from Leicester City for £78.3m in 2019 and Foot Mercato claim it’d take something similar to lure Fofana from the King Power.