‘Nobody can doubt the amount of work he does for the team’ – These Chelsea fans laud star after solid display against Man City

Chelsea fans are absolutely delighted after their side upset the odds to knock Manchester City in this evening’s FA Cup Semi-Finals meeting.

Some of the club’s supporters have reserved special praise for Timo Werner, who turned in a fine display to help Thomas Tuchel overcome old friend Pep Guardiola and secure a spot in the FA Cup final.

Werner has endured quite a difficult debut season, 10 goals and what is now 12 assists suggests otherwise, but the German striker has faced serious criticism for inconsistency.

One thing that’s been clear over that entire period is the forward’s work-rate though, which has earned him some praise after today’s victory, however many would argue he still deserves more plaudits.

Werner posed a consistent threat to Guardiola’s side on the counter-attack and eventually used his lightning-fast pace and direct running to assist the decisive Hakim Ziyech goal.

Here is how some of the Chelsea faithful have reacted to the result:

I know Werner doesn’t score enough goals, but nobody can doubt the amount of work he does for the team ? — andrew maddox (@maddox_andrew) April 17, 2021

This season has made Werner work on his overall game and he’s reaping the rewards, long term this will be very good for him — C (@afcwrld) April 17, 2021

Like him or not, Werner is class even without the goals and Chelsea know what they have in him. ? — BLACK TUCHEL ? (@viktaterry) April 17, 2021

Timo Werner ?? Class player, not about scoring if you create as much as he does. Quality player. His goals will come in time. — Kyran Rae (@KeanoraeCFC) April 17, 2021

No-one is talking about Werner’s work rate. Such a shame… #cfc — khetamar sushant (@skhetamar23) April 17, 2021

Werner deserves more credit….. His runs have been important for chelsea attack — Adedayo?? (@adedayo_koyi) April 17, 2021

What a great team performance. ?? — Williams CFC©? (@CFCNewsReport) April 17, 2021

Lmao they thought they could do the quadruple, we might end up winning more trophies than them — Moinul (@Moinul123) April 17, 2021

No one gave us a chance today, everyone already wrote us off in the CL final. We’re at our freaking best when all the odds are against us. Get in there you mighty Blues. — . (@ForeverBlue_07) April 17, 2021

Chelsea has now kep clean sheets against

Spurs

United

Liverpool

Atletico (2)

Porto

City UnBreachable in big games. — Chelsea Edits (@chelsea_edit) April 17, 2021

Fans will really be hoping that Werner can turn a corner after today’s display at Wembley, the star is working hard and looks a threat almost all of the time, but needs to continue to refine his quality up top.