Menu

‘Nobody can doubt the amount of work he does for the team’ – These Chelsea fans laud star after solid display against Man City

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Posted by

Chelsea fans are absolutely delighted after their side upset the odds to knock Manchester City in this evening’s FA Cup Semi-Finals meeting.

Some of the club’s supporters have reserved special praise for Timo Werner, who turned in a fine display to help Thomas Tuchel overcome old friend Pep Guardiola and secure a spot in the FA Cup final.

Werner has endured quite a difficult debut season, 10 goals and what is now 12 assists suggests otherwise, but the German striker has faced serious criticism for inconsistency.

One thing that’s been clear over that entire period is the forward’s work-rate though, which has earned him some praise after today’s victory, however many would argue he still deserves more plaudits.

Werner posed a consistent threat to Guardiola’s side on the counter-attack and eventually used his lightning-fast pace and direct running to assist the decisive Hakim Ziyech goal.

See More: Video: Hakim Ziyech comes up big for Chelsea with a goal against Man City after great work from Timo Werner

Here is how some of the Chelsea faithful have reacted to the result:

More Stories / Latest News
“We play with 10” – These Barcelona fans aren’t happy with Koerman’s line-up to face Athletic Bilbao tonight
Video: Newcastle fans will love Matt Ritchie reaction as Joe Willock scored winner against West Ham as duo come up clutch again
Video: Hakim Ziyech comes up big for Chelsea with a goal against Man City after great work from Timo Werner

Fans will really be hoping that Werner can turn a corner after today’s display at Wembley, the star is working hard and looks a threat almost all of the time, but needs to continue to refine his quality up top.

More Stories Hakim Ziyech Pep Guardiola Thomas Tuchel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.