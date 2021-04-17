Serie A giants target a second Arsenal defender this summer

Arsenal did well to clear out a lot of deadwood in the winter transfer window, but Sead Kolasinac’s loan move to Schalke was just a short term measure.

Ideally he may have done enough their to turn their season around and earn a permanent deal, but they are now destined for the second tier and that doesn’t look likely.

It was recently reported that Serie A side Lazio were trailing David Luiz in preparation for a potential move in the summer, and now Gazzetta have indicated that Lazio are considering a move for Kolasinac as well.

There’s an immediate attraction for the defender in moving to Lazio as he would link up with his international teammate Senad Lulic who currently captains the side, with the report suggesting that Lulic would play in front of the Arsenal man on the left wing.

It’s also confirmed that his contract expires in 2022 so some kind of fee may be required, but Arsenal don’t appear to have any plans for him so they may agree to a nominal amount just to get his wage off the books.

It’s also suggested that Stuttgart would have an interest in Kolasinac so Arsenal should have a few different options when it comes to moving him on in the summer, so it looks like he’s played his last game at the Emirates.