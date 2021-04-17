Menu

‘Solid lineup only for Kepa to start’ – These Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel’s teamsheet against Man City

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Thomas Tuchel has made three changes to the Chelsea lineup that started the second-leg defeat to Porto in the Champions League ahead of today’s mammoth FA Cup tie against Manchester City.

Tuchel has stuck to his plan for Kepa Arrizabalaga despite the semi-final tie throwing up the best opposition the competition has to offer, as the Spaniard starts between the sticks over Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea’s only other changes are to their attacking three, summer signings Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner start over the in-form Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz.

The West London outfit reached the finals of the competition last season, only to lose to rivals Arsenal, the FA Cup presents a solid chance at a first piece of silverware under Tuchel.

Take a look at the Blues’ lineup below:

Here’s how some of the Chelsea faithful have reacted to Tuchel’s teamsheet:

This is the first meeting on English soil between friends Tuchel and Pep Guardiola, who have faced off in the past during their time managing in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich and Dortmund respectively.

Tuchel’s decision to start Kepa has understandably caused a stir, but it shows faith in the ace from the German, the Spanish stopper will get no better or confident if he’s constantly criticised and cast aside.

