‘Solid lineup only for Kepa to start’ – These Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel’s teamsheet against Man City

Thomas Tuchel has made three changes to the Chelsea lineup that started the second-leg defeat to Porto in the Champions League ahead of today’s mammoth FA Cup tie against Manchester City.

Tuchel has stuck to his plan for Kepa Arrizabalaga despite the semi-final tie throwing up the best opposition the competition has to offer, as the Spaniard starts between the sticks over Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea’s only other changes are to their attacking three, summer signings Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner start over the in-form Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz.

The West London outfit reached the finals of the competition last season, only to lose to rivals Arsenal, the FA Cup presents a solid chance at a first piece of silverware under Tuchel.

Take a look at the Blues’ lineup below:

Here’s how some of the Chelsea faithful have reacted to Tuchel’s teamsheet:

Solid lineup only for Kepa to start, lol alright man. — #8 (@MedianoEra) April 17, 2021

I’m fainting ?????. What is Kepa doing there??????? — Chelsea Babe(Chelsea will win CL) (@debbie_chelsea) April 17, 2021

if we lose because of Kepa… — ??????????????????? (@CFCRuby) April 17, 2021

I want to believe but Kepa is in net… pic.twitter.com/OxscdOF4QN — ChelseaArmy FC (@CFCARMY11) April 17, 2021

Mendy should start — ? ? ? ?? (@_CFCLeo_) April 17, 2021

De bruyne to score a long range effort — A.A.A (@Adewalee__) April 17, 2021

We’re losing this one — Kevin (@Kevin_Maredi_) April 17, 2021

WERNER IS BACK YESSSSSS — Raf (@CFC_Raf) April 17, 2021

More Stories / Latest News David Moyes on whether injury to Man United star Jesse Lingard is ‘serious’ in initial update after West Ham defeat Photo: Chelsea delete unfortunate Tammy Abraham tweet after he’s dropped from squad to face Man City Loan club would ‘love to keep’ Arsenal star admits manager as side wish to ‘build’ club around Gunners talent with hopes of permanent deal

This is the first meeting on English soil between friends Tuchel and Pep Guardiola, who have faced off in the past during their time managing in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich and Dortmund respectively.

Tuchel’s decision to start Kepa has understandably caused a stir, but it shows faith in the ace from the German, the Spanish stopper will get no better or confident if he’s constantly criticised and cast aside.