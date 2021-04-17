Menu

“Get out of my club” – These Spurs fans slam “spineless” trio for laughing and joking after Everton draw

Everton FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Serge Aurier, Hugo Lloris and Moussa Sissoko were filmed laughing and joking with Everton’s Lucas Digne at full-time yesterday, and it’s safe to say that some Spurs fans are not happy about it.

Spurs’ chances of qualifying for the Champions League suffered a hefty blow with the defeat to Manchester United last weekend, with the draw at Everton last night all-but ending any possibility of them breaking into the top four.

MORE: “It’s always worrying” – Spurs star concerned by Harry Kane’s late withdrawal with ankle problem

While Tottenham fans at home will have been gutted to see their side drop more points, and to see talisman Harry Kane limp off with an ankle injury, several of the players at full-time looked in high spirits, laughing and joking with the opposition.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports via Football Daily

Some may find it archaic and Roy Keane-esque to get angry at friends having a laugh on a football field, but it’s enough for these Tottenham fans to have vented their frustrations on Twitter. They’re not happy…

More Stories Hugo Lloris Lucas Digne Moussa Sissoko Serge Aurier

3 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. David Marrion says:
    April 17, 2021 at 11:25 am

    Roy Keen is right, the last 40 years Tottenham have been “rub-outs,” maybe they should wear YELLOW streaks down their shirts to symbolise their poor performances .

    Reply
  2. Dennis says:
    April 17, 2021 at 12:11 pm

    Amazing!

    Reply
  3. Stephen Gerskin says:
    April 17, 2021 at 12:15 pm

    Dave mackay would be kicking their backsides in the dressing room.If i was manager they would never play for Spurs again.Mullery,Roberts,Perryman and many others would sweat blood on the pitch.Todays team other than one are a disgrace.I have supported Spurs for 70 years and this rabble are sending me to an early grave.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.