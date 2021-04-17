“Get out of my club” – These Spurs fans slam “spineless” trio for laughing and joking after Everton draw

Serge Aurier, Hugo Lloris and Moussa Sissoko were filmed laughing and joking with Everton’s Lucas Digne at full-time yesterday, and it’s safe to say that some Spurs fans are not happy about it.

Spurs’ chances of qualifying for the Champions League suffered a hefty blow with the defeat to Manchester United last weekend, with the draw at Everton last night all-but ending any possibility of them breaking into the top four.

While Tottenham fans at home will have been gutted to see their side drop more points, and to see talisman Harry Kane limp off with an ankle injury, several of the players at full-time looked in high spirits, laughing and joking with the opposition.

Hugo Lloris, Serge Aurier and Lucas Digne having a joke at full-time pic.twitter.com/0cu8ifOtu7 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 16, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports via Football Daily

Some may find it archaic and Roy Keane-esque to get angry at friends having a laugh on a football field, but it’s enough for these Tottenham fans to have vented their frustrations on Twitter. They’re not happy…

Excuse my French, but I hate when footballers do this. You’ve just dropped points and you’re joking around with the opposition. It’s worse when they hug before the match — Libby. (@libby_b01) April 16, 2021

The mentality Jose wants to change can be seen in this video. #THFC fans will still say – “we were finalists” & “joking after a loss” mentality is best for how we play.

Unbelievable bunch. — E.J. (@Enwagboso) April 16, 2021

We’re all so happy you enjoyed yourself so much @Serge_aurier. Maybe if you played better we could all enjoy the joke instead of being one! — Mr Ixelles (@Mrixelles) April 16, 2021

spineless from the players — F?? (@FSpurss) April 16, 2021

Weak mentality — ???? (@Merenguesz) April 16, 2021