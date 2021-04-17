Thomas Tuchel makes FA Cup history as he’s the first manager to achieve this

We’re used to seeing German players come to the Premier League before winning multiple trophies, but they haven’t managed to produce so many successful managers

Jurgen Klopp is the quite obvious exception to that rule as he built a dominant Liverpool side, but they never managed to make it to the final of the FA Cup final.

Thomas Tuchel has achieved that today as his Chelsea side defeated Man City to reach the final, and it means he’s surprisingly the first German manager to do that:

1 – Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel has become the first ever German manager to reach the English FA Cup final. Wunderbar. #FACup pic.twitter.com/Pbi1uYmtc7 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 17, 2021

There will be concern for Man City that they may be starting to falter at the most important stage of the season after going on an unbelievable run of form at the turn of the year, but they are still on for the treble.

Chelsea will now be the clear favourites as they’ll face Southampton or Leicester in the final, so it will be a surprise if he doesn’t go on to become the first German manager to win it too.