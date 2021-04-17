Video: Antoine Griezmann repays Koeman’s faith to fire Barcelona ahead vs Athletic Bilbao in the Copa Del Rey final

Antoine Griezmann’s transfer to Barcelona hasn’t gone to plan so far, but he may have just scored the vital goal that gives Ronald Koeman his first piece of silverware as their manager.

It’s a pinpoint ball in from de Jong and the Frenchman takes it confidently to make it 1-0:

Antoine Griezmann breaks the deadlock in the Copa del Rey final! ? Barcelona take the lead against Athletic Club ?? pic.twitter.com/F8fvpG8gYB — Watch Rangers v Celtic live on Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) April 17, 2021

BARCELONA LEAD THE FINAL. Antoine Griezmann finds the net ? pic.twitter.com/tIl9FBIDL8 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 17, 2021

Pictures from L’Equipe

This could be a tough few weeks for Bilbao as they only lost last years rearranged final to Real Sociedad a couple of weeks ago, so a second disappointment now beckons.