Video: Antoine Griezmann repays Koeman’s faith to fire Barcelona ahead vs Athletic Bilbao in the Copa Del Rey final

Athletic Bilbao
Antoine Griezmann’s transfer to Barcelona hasn’t gone to plan so far, but he may have just scored the vital goal that gives Ronald Koeman his first piece of silverware as their manager.

It’s a pinpoint ball in from de Jong and the Frenchman takes it confidently to make it 1-0:

This could be a tough few weeks for Bilbao as they only lost last years rearranged final to Real Sociedad a couple of weeks ago, so a second disappointment now beckons.

