Video: Barcelona set to win the Copa Del Rey as a quickfire Lionel Messi double makes it 4-0

Athletic Bilbao
There had to be a fear from Athletic Bilbao going into the game tonight that they would lose two finals in two weeks, and it looks like they’ve folded after Barca took the lead tonight.

A quickfire double from Griezmann and de Jong had put Barca in a great position, but Messi’s just helped himself to two more and the trophy will be headed to the Nou Camp:

It’s a big moment for Ronald Koeman as he now has some tangible success from his first season managing the side, and you have to think there could still be more goals in this.

