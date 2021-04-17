Video: Delight for Arsenal as Joe Willock turns instant super-sub again to win it for Newcastle against rivals West Ham

In the 81st minute of this afternoon’s dramatic Premier League clash between strugglers Newcastle and high-flyers West Ham, one man turned super-sub again to ensure the Magpies came away with victory.
In the very same minute that Arsenal loanee Joe Willock was introduced to the field by Steve Bruce for Sean Longstaff, the 21-year-old came up clutch to score the winning goal for the Tyneside outfit.
Matt Ritchie, who fired in the cross that led to Joelinton’s goal earlier, floated in a dangerous ball from the left-wing, Willock rose higher than Ryan Fredericks to steer the ball into the back of the net.
The Gunners academy graduate has scored a goal that has won Newcastle points in his second consecutive top-flight appearance for the Magpies, both coming off the bench.
If that wasn’t exciting enough for Arsenal fans, both goals came against rivals, one against eternal foes Spurs and today a game-winning moment against West Ham.
Pictures from RMC Sport.
Willock’s latest contribution, which very well may end up being one that saves Newcastle’s season, is yet another reminder that Steve Bruce should really offer the talent more playing time.