Video: Hakim Ziyech comes up big for Chelsea with a goal against Man City after great work from Timo Werner

Hakim Ziyech has been one of many Chelsea players linked with an exit this summer since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, but he’s just produced a huge moment in the FA Cup vs Man City.

Pep Guardiola was coy about City’s quadruple chances in his press conference this week, and they face a fight to stay on track for that now after the Moroccan gave Chelsea the lead:

Pictures from beIN sport

Timo Werner also deserves a lot of credit for his work in the goal, while the ball is just behind Ziyech so he does well to dig it out and finish the chance too.

