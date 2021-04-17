Video: Huge moment between Man City and Chelsea as Fernandinho avoids red for a stamp on Mount’s face

There will be plenty of aggrieved Chelsea fans just now due to the inconsistency of Mike Dean so far in this game

Reece James took a pretty soft yellow card after seemingly bigger offences went unpunished, and this was a huge call as Fernandinho appears to stamp on Mason Mount’s face:

Did Fernandinho get away with one here? ? pic.twitter.com/kzB0l85ouu — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 17, 2021

It’s a tough one to call as that first angle makes it look like a stonewall red, while the close up doesn’t look great from the City midfielder but the contact isn’t as vicious as it first looked.

What do you make of it?